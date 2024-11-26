KENOVA, W.Va. — Tri-State Airport in Huntington was placed on lockdown for a few hours Tuesday morning after TSA detected something suspicious in a piece of checked luggage.

Emergency crews responded and the airport terminal was cleared with passengers moved to a another building nearby.

The object was thought to have possibly been an explosive device. It was actually a snow globe.

The all-clear was given at just before noon .

A flight headed to Charlotte was delayed in connection with the lockdown.