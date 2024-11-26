SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A correctional officer at South Central Regional Jail has been fired after being charged with having sexual contact with a female inmate.

Stephen Anthony Elswick, 52, of Wharton, is charged with two counts of imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated, detained, or under supervision.

A criminal complaint said Elswick got alone with the inmate on more than one occasion and requested sexual acts. The inmate said she complied because Elswick was bringing her vapes.

The report of the encounters came anonymously from another inmate. Elswick was interviewed by investigators and admitted to the allegations.

Elswick is free on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

The alleged acts happened in November.