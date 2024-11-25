CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Prosecutor Debra Rusnak says an ongoing investigation into a high-profile child abuse case has resulted in additional charges.

A Kanawha County grand jury handed up a 20-count superseding indictment last week against Jeanne Kay Whitefeather, 62, and Donald Ray Lantz, 62.

“As we investigate cases it is not uncommon that we find more criminal conduct in the investigative materials that we receive and that has happened in this instance,” Rusnak told MetroNews Monday. “We felt it appropriate to add additional charges and to make sure we are holding accountable for every action they have perpetrated.”

The couple was arrested when their adopted Black teenagers were found locked in a shed on their property in the Sissonville area in October 2023. Previous charges have alleged human trafficking and forced labor.

The superseding indictment takes out language in the previous indictment about where the children were adopted from. The new charges allege Whitefeather would use bear spray on the children and that Lantz struck them with an object.

Whitefeather and Lantz remain in the South Central Regional Jail. They are scheduled to go on trial early next year. Rusnak said it’s possible the superseding indictment could cause a trial date change but that’s not a guarantee.

“It’s going to be really what the defense attorney moves for and what the court finds appropriate,” Rusnak said. “This case is before Judge (Maryclaire) Akers and she will make a determination whether or not the superseding indictment requires additional time if the defense attorney asks for it.”

Last week’s grand jury also indicted Barack Williams, 15, of Charleston, on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He allegedly took part in the February murder of tobacco store clerk Caden Martin. The teenage shooter, Bre’juan Williams-Hampton, pleaded guilty in September.

Rusnak said the Barack Williams case is making its way through the court system.

“It’s not uncommon when you deal with a juvenile who has committed a crime where we would ask the court to transfer it to the criminal jurisdiction of the court the process requires us to move forward with he indictment as we would with an adult offender,” Rusnak said.

The grand jury also indicted Brittany Hickman, 35, of Elkview, in the February shooting death of Richard Crowder, 70, and William Cobb, 73, of Winfield, in the June 5 beating death of Billy Wayne Palmer.

All of the defendants will be arraigned in the coming days and trial dates scheduled.

Rusnak said this grand jury dealt with a number of cases with violent crimes. She said her office is trying to seek harsher penalties as the cases move to trial and sentencing.

“We want to invoke laws such as the recidivist act to deter repeat offenders,” Rusnak said.