CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston native and former standout wide receiver Ryan Switzer has been named the interim head coach for the University of Tulsa football program.

Switzer will replace two-year Head Coach Kevin Wilson and lead the Golden Hurricane for their final game on Saturday against Florida Atlantic, who has gone through a mid-season coaching change as well.

Switzer, during a Monday press conference, said that his job is to put a new energy into the team, regardless of how many games are left on the schedule.

“Our goal on Saturday is to get these kids re-energized, to get these kids fresh and to get these kids the most excited to play,” Switzer said. “If we do that, regardless of the schematics, our kids are going to have a chance to go out and compete.”

Switzer also said he’s never limited himself, and this opportunity is another example of his hard work.

“Everything I’ve ever done in life I over-do, so I’ve never put limits on what I can accomplish” Switzer said.

Switzer, the George Washington High School alumnus, has served as Tulsa’s wide receiver’s coach for the past two seasons after wrapping up his three-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

After his dominating time in West Virginia AAA football, Switzer elected to play college football at North Carolina, where he became an effective slot receiver and went on to break the ACC record in punt return touchdowns in a single career (7).

Switzer says he’s always faced challenges, but he never let any of the noise get in the way of his dreams.

“I’m a 5’8 white dude from Charleston, West Virginia. My whole life people told me I’d never make it,” Switzer said. “I’d always go to those camps, and they’d always talk about, ‘well, you know, only (zero) point so-and-so (players) go to the league, and I used to think in my head, “well, he ain’t talking to me.’ I’ve never put boundaries on what I think I can accomplish.”

Despite only being in the coaching world for right around two seasons, Switzer says his ability to humble himself and listen to those with more experience than him has prepared him for the role.

“I think the best thing about why I was prepared and ready for something like this is just because I’ve been a sponge my whole life and have always listened, I’ve always tried to grow,” Switzer said. “I’ve never pretended that I know everything, even as a player.”

Switzer and the rest of the Tulsa staff will look to end the 2024 season on a high note and get its fourth win against Florida Atlantic Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 and will stream on ESPN+.