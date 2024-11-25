MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — A Cabell County man has been arrested after he allegedly live streamed a police chase that spanned across two counties.

Justin Bo Coyle, 39, of Barboursville, was arrested Friday in Mason County after leading police on a chase that began in Barboursville.

Coyle allegedly crossed into Mason County traveling 120 mph at times. Coyle also crossed into the oncoming lane at one time.

Officers were stationed along Rt. 2 when Coyle traveled at 100 mph and allegedly made an aggressive maneuver toward one of the deputies.

Spike strips were deployed further down on Rt. 2, but Coyle allegedly went into oncoming lanes to avoid the strips.

Deputies were later able to pin Coyle’s vehicles on the ramp to U.S. Route 35. Coyle was then taken into custody.

According to a criminal complaint, after Coyle’s arrest, law enforcement learned that Coyle streamed the chase on social media from its inception in Barboursville.

Coyle is charged with attempted murder and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held on a total of $523,000 in bonds.