ST. ALBANS, W.Va.—– St. Albans Mayor Scott James says that the $30 million proposal made by West Virginia American Water Company last week to buy the city’s water and sewer plants, will now go to the city’s council for a vote after the MUC Board voted to not accept it.

“We felt that the proposal was relatively low, and the MUC board voted unanimously, 5-0, to reject it,” James said.

The Municipality Utility Commission board is made up of five people, the mayor who is the chairman, two council members and two members from the community and James said that they put a lot of thought into the proposal.

He also said that this wasn’t the first time that the company approached him about selling the water and sewer company.

“To be honest with you they approached me probably four years ago plus interested in buying it, we did not pursue it at any point,” James said. “I felt like if I wanted to get reelected, if I went and sold the water and sewer company that that wouldn’t happen, but after the last election we did our due diligence, and we were going to let them give us a proposal.”

He pointed out that an offer from the company would more than double customers rates if they were to sell the water and sewer facilities to WV American Water Company.

And he also said that despite the upgrades that both facilities need to undergo, the city was doing fine.

“You know there’s work to be done at our sewer plant and water plant, we have a ten-year plan, and we’re in pretty good shape to be honest with you,” James said.

Despite the MUC board’s vote, the city council will vote on the matter either in their December 2 or December 16 meeting.