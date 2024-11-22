MADISON, W.Va. — A judge is modifying the terms of a grandmother’s bond agreement and ordering a competency evaluation for the mother who are both charged in the death of a 14-year-old Boone County girl after she was found emaciated in their Morrisvale home in April.

Donna Stone, 76, of Morrisvale was indicted in September on several charges including murder by a parent, guardian or custodian, along with her husband Jerry, and their daughter Julie Miller for the death of Kyneddi Miller.

Stone’s attorney, Timothy Gibson, asked Judge Stacy Nowicki-Eldridge to modify the condition of Stone’s bond to where she will no longer have to be regularly drug tested, noting that all of her tests have been negative. Nowicki-Eldridge agreed to the modifications of the bond.

She also granted a competency evaluation for Miller to be conducted at the jail.

Miller’s bond remains at $250,000 while her parents have been free on bond since May when they were arrested.

Kyneddi Miller’s body was found “emaciated to a skeletal state” on April 17.

Court documents allege the two grandparents and mother of Kyneddi failed to supply her with “necessary food and medical care during the months immediately preceding the death.”