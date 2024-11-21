CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release for robbery, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal jury convicted Camri Calrissian White, 26, of Cross Lanes on July 25, following a three-day trial. Evidence that was shown at trial proved that White robbed a Cross Lanes convenience store shortly before 5:15 in the morning on July 11, 2023, with a Smith and Wesson M&P pistol.

At the trial, it was shown that White entered the business while wearing a mask and fired one round from the pistol into the ceiling. He held two employees at gunpoint while ordering them to retrieve money from both of their registers and a locked safe that was under the front counter. Before he fled the scene he told the two employees that if they called the police in the next ten minutes he was going to come back and kill them.

They were able to catch White because of surveillance video from the store and other nearby locations helped local law enforcement identify him.

Six days after the robbery, police arrived at White’s Cross Lanes apartment where they recovered the pistol after White tossed it from a rear window of the apartment after police arrived. When officers searched the apartment, they found clothes that White was wearing during the robbery as well as more clothing worn by White at a vacant and unlocked apartment nearby that White had access too.

In the court’s decision they cited White’s criminal history and agreed with the United States that “The only thing that will determine his next brazen violent crime appears to be his release date.”