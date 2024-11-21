SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a driver with DUI causing death in connection with a fatal crash that took place Wednesday on Corridor G in South Charleston.

Alva Paul Jones, 45, was arraigned Thursday on charges of DUI causing death, DUI causing injury and possession with intent to deliver drugs.

It’s alleged Jones caused the wreck that claimed the life of a man identified as Donald Cantrell.

Cantrell was in one of the three other vehicles involved in the collision. He died at the scene. Another person was injured.

Jones will be lodged in the South Central Regional Jail following arraignment.

The collision between a pick-up truck and three cars happened at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Corridor G (U.S. Route 119) and Brounland Road.