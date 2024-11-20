Nearly 14,000 Appalachian Power customers are without power due to Wednesday afternoon’s heavy rain paired with strong wind gusts.

West Virginia’s two biggest cities, Charleston and Huntington, are the most affected areas, as Charleston has 6,700 customers without power and Huntington currently has 3,100. Wheeling also has 1,800 customers without power.

The winds, which were consistent at 35-45 miles per hour, affected power lines and caused trees to fall.

AEP crews and contractors are set to work through the night in restoration efforts.

According to AEP, the estimated times of restoration for 90% of customers are as follows:

Noon Thursday, Nov. 21, for the Huntington; Point Pleasant; Ripley and Wayne, W.Va., areas

4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, for the Hamlin; Milton and Wheeling, W.Va., areas

11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, for the Beckley; Charleston; Clendenin; Elkview; Glasgow; Hico; Logan; Madison; Pineville; Walgrove and Williamson, W.Va., areas

AEP has said that company line workers can only safely go out to restore electric service if wind speeds are below 35 miles per hour.