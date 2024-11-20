PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — A special prosecutor said the money in question in the case of Putnam County Commissioner Steve Deweese was tied to a sponsored calendar which the Sheriff’s Department agreed to be part of each year.

Deweese was named in an information filed this week in Putnam County Circuit Court by Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Deerfield who was appointed special prosecutor in the matter. According to Deerfield, Deweese entered an agreement for four straight years with the Scholarship Calendar Company to allow use of a Sheriff’s Department picture for a calendar which the company would use to sell advertisements.

“Scholarship Calendar Company would send a check under the belief it would benefit the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department or the Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association,” said Deerfield.

Deerfield said the arrangement was made with the same company for the last four years Deweese served as the Putnam County Sheriff. However, he added, the money never made it to those entities.

“Between those years, Mr. Deweese received a $1,000 check from the company, but the check was never forwarded to either of those associations,” he explained.

This week the matter was settled through an information filed in circuit court. Deerfield said under the information, Deweese would enter an “Alford” or “Kennedy” plea. Such a plea is basically one of no-contest. The plea acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to potentially convict him of the misdemeanor crime of fraudulent schemes, but he admits no guilt.

“This was not county funds. That would be a different charge. This was what we call a fraudulent scheme in which you come up with a plan or scheme to defraud somebody or some entity out of some money or really anything of value,” said Deerfield.

As part of the information, Deerfield stipulated Deweese would have to repay the $4,000 to the Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, resign his seat on the Putnam County Commission–which he has done effective November 30th, and not seek elected office again.