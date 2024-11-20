CHARLESTON, W.Va.—- The National League of Cities Women in Municipal Government Board of Directors announced that Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin as the 2nd Vice President for the group,

Goodwin has been an active member of the NLC since becoming Mayor in 2019 and a member of the WIMG since 2020. As of right now, Goodwin serves as the Vice President of the West Virginia Municipal League Executive Director and will take on the role of President in 2025. Goodwin also served as WVML Treasurer in 2023 and was awarded the WVML Lydia Main Breaking Boundaries Award in 2021.

“I’m honored to be nominated and confirmed, by women from across our nation, to serve as 2nd Vice President for the Women in Municipal Government constituency group of the National League of Cities,” Goodwin said in a press release. “Together, we will continue to amplify the voices of our communities, advocating for meaningful change and creating pathways to greater opportunity for all. I look forward to collaborating with women, locally and across the country, to share ideas and insights so that we can build a stronger and more vibrant future for our cities and towns.”

WIMG was established within NLC in 1974 to raise awareness about issues of concerns to women and encourage women to seek public office in their communities. WIMG is a forum for communication and networking among women local elected officials and their collogues.

The City of Charleston has received three different awards thorough the West Virginia Municipal League. The 2024 WVML All-Star Community Award highlighting for the Goodwin Administration’s work to create the city’s first land reuse agency, a 2023 WVML All-Star Community Award recognizing the establishment of the Mayor’s CARE Office (Coordinated Addiction Response Effort) and the successful work of the CARE team and the 2022 WVML Vision of Tomorrow Award recognizing the transformation of the Slack Plaza into “City Center.”