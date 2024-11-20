SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One person is dead and another person is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 119 in South Charleston.

The wreck at the intersection of Corridor G (Route 119) and Brounland Road involved three cars and a pick-up truck, It happened at around 10:30 a.m.

South Charleston police said one victim died at t he scene. Officers arrested one of the drivers. Names of those involved were not immediately released.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene.