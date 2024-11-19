PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Putnam County Commissioner and former sheriff Steve Deweese has stepped down from his role after an investigation surrounding misappraised funds while he was the county’s sheriff.

Deweese, who was elected to a six-year term in November 2022, has entered an information plea on a misdemeanor charge of fraudulent schemes, according to his attorney David Moye.

The investigation, which initially brought felony accusations, related to a four-year period between 2017 and 2020 while Deweese served as Putnam County Sheriff that saw him allegedly misappropriate $4,000.

Deweese has agreed to resign from office and not seek public office in the future

The six-year term for Deweese was set to end in 2028.