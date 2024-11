HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been arrested for robbing a Huntington pharmacy.

Huntington Police arrested Norman Ratliff, 68, of Huntington, after he allegedly robbed the 29th Street and 5th Avenue CVS.

At around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon, a CVS employee called 911 and said Ratlif demanded money and made threats to shoot the employee if they did not cooperate. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Ratliff is being charged with felony robbery.