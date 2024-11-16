WITCHER CREEK, W.Va. — A woman is dead and the alleged hit and run driver in custody after a collision Friday evening in eastern Kanawha County.

Deputies said Becky Lynn Martin, 42, of Belle, was struck at around 6 p.m. as she walked along Witcher Creek Road. A 41-year-old man walking with her was not seriously injured.

Deputies began looking for the vehicle. They found it and charged Keisha Miller, 33, of Belle, with felony DUI causing death, felony leaving the scene of a crash causing death, misdemeanor DUI causing bodily injury, and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash causing bodily injury.

An investigation is continuing.

Miller was arraigned and is in the South Central Regional Jail on $50,000 cash only bail.