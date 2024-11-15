WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Putnam County woman has been indicted on multiple charges in the June death of her 16-day-old daughter.

A Putnam County grand jury has indicted Brooke Kessler, 33, of Hurricane on six criminal counts.

State police said following Kessler’s June arrest that the baby had suffered six broken ribs, a broken arm, various bruises, brain swelling and skull fractures.

Kessler’s husband told investigating troopers his wife was suffering from postpartum depression.

Kessler will be arraigned in the coming days.