MADISON, W.Va. — A Boone County circuit judge has denied a change of venue request from the mother charged in the death of her teenage daughter.

Julie Miller and her parents of Morrisvale are charged with killing 14-year-old Kyneddi Miller by allegedly not caring for her. The teenager was found on the floor of her home in April. Authorities said she was emaciated and in a skeletal state.

Miller’s attorney, Ron Walters, Jr., argued Friday before Judge Stacy Nowicki-Eldridge his client could not get a fair trial in Boone County. Walters presented 15 social media posts as part of his argument. Nowicki-Eldridge said that was not a representation of the entire county. She also denied Walters’ request for a poll of potential jurors.

“I am not approving a poll. I think that that could cause more risk by having a jury pool that is tainted by information,” WCHS-TV quoted the judge as saying. “That’s a hard no.”

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Holstein said there’s no proof that there’s a hostile environment in Boone County against Julie Miller.

“You just don’t have a community that has expressed a hostile sentiment. We’re just not seeing that in what the defense has put forth,” Holstein said.

The judge did say Walters could renew his request closer to the trial.

All three defendants, Miller and her parents Jerry and Donna Stone, are currently scheduled to be tried together. A status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29. Another hearing on bond conditions is set for next week.

There’s still a competency question in connection with the charges against Jerry Stone. Julie Miller remains in jail on $250,000 bail.

The three were indicted on charges of murder by a parent, guardian or custodian by failure or refusal to provide necessities and child neglect resulting in death.