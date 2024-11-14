PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — A Putnam County school bus driver has been indicted on 51 criminal counts after driving under the influence with children on board.

Amy J. Allen was indicted Thursday on 28 counts of child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury in connection to the April 10 crash in Eleanor. Allen was also given 22 counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing bodily injury, as well as a county of driving under the influence of a controlled substance with an unemancipated minor.

Allen crashed a school bus carrying 28 students on Roosevelt Road in Eleanor at around 7:30 a.m.

On the day of the wreck, officials said Allen had a “medical emergency” when she was driving the bus, and as a result of the accident, one child’s injuries were said to have needed surgery.

Allen was taken to the hospital after the wreck. Members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant and obtained a blood sample from Allen.

Putnam County prosecutors have presented the evidence to a grand jury. Allen has not yet been arrested and will be arraigned on the charges in circuit court.

Allen’s charge of child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury is a felony.