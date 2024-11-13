CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio man wanted for for the rape of a teenager in Ohio has been apprehended in West Virginia.

U.S. Marshal’s Southern District of West Virginia report the arrest of Terrance Allen, 48, of Columbus, Ohio. He was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in Dunbar, W.Va.

Allen was wanted for the felony offense of forceable oral rape in Frankly County, Ohio. The alleged victim in the case if age 14.

Allen escaped Ohio law enforcement and fled to West Virginia on November 1. He’s now in custody and awaiting transport back to Ohio to face the charges.