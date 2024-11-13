CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — A Logan County man is dead after being struck by a train.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Darrel “Ace” Freeman, 42, of Chapmanville. According to investigators, Freeman was struck on the CSX rails near the Logan County Country Club around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Video from the train engine showed Freeman walking on the tracks. The engineer sounded the train’s horn multiple times in an effort to get his attention and pulled the train’s emergency brake in an effort to avoid a collision. Deputies said Freeman never acknowledged the train or the horn and never moved off the tracks.

Investigators were unsure why he ignored the warnings.

CSX is conducting its own investigation, but the Logan County Sheriff’s Department indicated there was no sign of foul play.