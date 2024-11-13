CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice is now an official member of the West Virginia Board of Education.

She swore in as an official member Wednesday morning before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Stephanie Abraham at the beginning of a board of education meeting.

“I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of a member of the state Board of Education,” Cathy Justice said during her swearing in.

Governor Jim Justice appointed his wife Cathy Justice to a 9-year term on the state school board last week.

She will be succeeding Dr. Daniel Snavely whose term recently expired.

Several board members and members of other educational organizations in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting congratulated the first lady on her new appointment. One of them was Mickey Blackwell, Executive Director of the West Virginia Principals Association.

“First Lady Justice, it’s great to see you with us today,” said Blackwell. “She has been a friend of our organization for many, many years, we are proud to have her with us.”

Gov. Justice previously had sited that Cathy Justice will be an asset to the board of education due to her work in the Communities in Schools program, as well as her time spent as a substitute teacher in Raleigh County Schools, being involved in a local school reading program, having a degree in secondary education from Marshall University, along with her immense passion for the education and well-being of West Virginia school children.

“How could you possibly think that Cathy’s not just covered up with qualifications. First of all, she’s been our first lady. She’s been all across the state. She’s been the driver behind Communities in Schools, and that program has taken 0ff like a rocket ship,” said Justice.

“She’ll do an amazing job, and really and truly Cathy loves kids beyond good sense,” he continued.

The state Board of Education consists of 12 members, nine of whom are appointed by the governor. At this point, two-term Governor Justice has appointed all of the members currently serving.