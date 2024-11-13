WINFIELD, W.Va. — An Ohio trucker is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County Wednesday morning.

“It was a rollover of a semi log truck on Route 35 near the Hurricane Creek interchange,” said Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. “The driver was partially ejected and dead at the scene.”

The crash claimed the life of Zachary Fisher, 35, of Jackson, Ohio.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The truck was headed southbound, but the crash sent logs all across both sides of the four lane highway. It forced the closure of the entire highway. Traffic has been diverted over to Route 817 which is the old Route 35. Eggleton said they hoped to have the road back open by 3 p.m.

It’s unclear where Fisher was travelling when he lost control and wrecked.