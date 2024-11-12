CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has officially declared the results from the November 5 General Election after sitting as the Board of Canvassers on Tuesday.

The results were called at around 6 o’clock Tuesday evening after a day full of a Canvass that included all county, state and congressional races.

This stems from the county’s Election Day issues with a corrupted data stick, which prompted a recount of all early votes, delaying the results by several hours.

The required 3% hand-count began at around 7 o’clock Tuesday morning and continued until just after 6 in the evening. The results of the election were called by Commissioners minutes later.

No significant changes to any race totals come from Tuesday’s Canvass.

It will take 48 hours after all counties have finished their Canvass and declared results for the races to be certified.