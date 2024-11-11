NITRO, W.Va. — Veterans Day ceremonies will take place across the state today.

Some communities got started early.

The City of Nitro held its annual Veterans Day flag lowering ceremony Sunday evening at the Nitro War Memorial.

State Adjutant General Bill Crane was the special speaker. The leader of the West Virginia National Guard said veterans are an important part of the “one Guard family.”

“Without them supporting us back home and without their private service, I stand on their shoulders like everyone else does,” Crane said. “We’ve always got to treat them with the respect and dignity they deserve for their service.”

A flag raising ceremony is set for this morning in Nitro.

A very emotional Veterans Day parade and ceremony Saturday in Martinsburg.

The event featured the giving of special pins to approximately 10 Vietnam-ear veterans along with a welcome home.

The parade marshal was 101-year-old Cpl. Jack Myers of nearby Williamsport, Maryland who fought in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

Myers sang the National Anthem during Saturday’s ceremony.