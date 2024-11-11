12:30 UPDATE One westbound lane has reopened

CULLODEN, W.Va. — The Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 between Hurricane and Milton are shutdown this morning after a tractor trailer went off the road and into a ditch.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off I-64 at the Hurricane exit near Culloden and onto Route 60 to Milton.

Crews are on the scene. The Westbound lanes are expected to be shutdown for at least an hour, until the semi is cleared from the road.

Cabell County 911 dispatch say the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.