RAND, W.Va.— A man has been arrested on outstanding warrants that were obtained by Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting that happened this year in Rand.

Jeremy Lymieef Hickman’s warrants were filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for malicious or unlawful assault, wanton endangerment involving a firearm and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The incident happened in August of this year, at the intersection of Davidson Avenue and Church Drive where Hickman was captured on video and audio surveillance threatening two victims with a semi-automatic rifle. It was then reported that Hickman followed the victims from Church Drive to Davidson Avenue making threats and pointing the rifle towards the victims before firing at them. Officials said that there were at least 13 rounds fired in the residential area, which resulted in two cars being struck as well as one of the victims.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Hickman fled the scene in a silver Honda Accord.

Hickman was located in Mercer County where he was arrested for the warrants and potentially other charges.

Hickman makes the second arrest that has been made in the case. Dominique Marie Ely was arrested in September for her affiliation in the incident. Ely has been charged with felony principal in the second degree and accessory before and after the fact to malicious or unlawful assault and wanton endangerment with a firearm. Surveillance caught Ely, driving the Accord used in the incident and being present during the commission of the crime where she was following and threatening the victims with Hickman.