Nitro is holding a series of events for Veterans day to honor the sacrifices of those who have served.

On Sunday, the evening before Veteran’s Day, the festivities will begin at 3 p.m. with the premiere of a documentary at the Nitro History and War Museum. The film, titled ‘High Tide at Wunder Beach’, is centered on the service of John Richardson, a local Vietnam War veteran. Joe Stevens spokesmen for the City of Nitro encourages veterans, particularly those from the Vietnam war, to attend.

“It’s extremely good, and if you are a veteran, especially a Vietnam war veteran, I’d suggest stopping by,” Stevens said.

At 5 p.m., the community will gather at the Nitro War Memorial for a ceremony to honor veterans where they will lower the flag, and Adjutant General of West Virginia, William “Bill” Crane will serve as guest speaker. As Adjutant General Crane helps provide command guidance and vision to the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard of more than 6,800 soldiers, airmen and civilians who are employed through the West Virginia military Authority. The ceremony will conclude with a trumpeter playing taps.

Stevens said that the reason Nitro is around was because of the war effort, which gives them reason to want to honor their veterans.

“We were formed because of the military with explosive plant C 1917,” said Stevens, emphasizing the city’s deep-rooted military history.

He believes it’s important “We honor our veterans,” because of Nitro’s longstanding tradition of supporting military service members since its founding.

Another ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Veteran’s Day, which will also be held at the Nitro War Memorial, where they will be raising the flag and that will be followed by the lowering of the flag to half-staff. Crane will also speak at that ceremony as well.

Stevens emphasized this is a way they can further their commitment in honoring those who have served.

“It’s just a time for us to say thanks to the veterans throughout the community,” Stevens added.

These events give the community another opportunity to come together and express gratitude for the sacrifices made by veterans. The public is encouraged to attend both ceremonies.