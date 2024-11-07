KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — One lane is open now along Allens Fork Road in Kanawha County following a rockslide.

West Virginia Division of Highways crews worked Thursday afternoon to push the rock from the middle of the road to the side of the road using a loader. Crews are now using an excavator and jackhammer to clear the rock completely.

Crews will pick up any loose rocks on the hillside, pull them down and load them away while the excavator is on site.

The rock took out a utility pole and the utility company is also on the scene.