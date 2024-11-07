CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A Charleston man was sentenced to the maximum of ten years in the penitentiary Thursday.

On August 20, Dale Wayne DeBarr, 50, was convicted on two counts of First Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender by virtue of a guilty plea.

DeBarr entered a guilty plea in Upshur County in September 2003, on two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and was sentenced to 15 years in the state penitentiary on each count and was ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender.

However, according to court documents, in June 2023, DeBarr failed to register for life as a sex offender and update his registration. And June of 2024, he failed to update his physical address on the registry which is a requirement.

Monica Schwartz, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, prosecuted the case before Honorable Jennifer Bailey, Circuit Judge.