CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man will spend 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Robert Lee Butterworth, 33, was convicted of multiple counts of Breaking and Entering and Three Counts of Grand Larceny.

From April to July of 2022, Butterworth broke into the property of Airgas of Charleston, stole catalytic converters from multiple locations in the county, and stole a 2002 Black Dodge Ram from Cross Lanes.

Butterworth is currently at the South Central Regional Jail.