PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Putnam County voters approved a school construction bond that will see a new Hurricane Middle School be built.

Nearly 65% of voters voted in favor of the $75 million bond issue, which would have $64.6 million of that total going towards the new school, and the rest being dedicated to new lights and ADA-accessible bleachers at all county high schools. New press boxes will also be added to school athletic facilities.

Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Hudson says a new Hurricane Middle School is a necessity for the growing town.

“It’s extremely important. It was needed in 2009, the last bond levy that was passed, and unfortunately, with all the other needed schools and what occurred in the 2009 bond, it’s been needed since that time,” Hudson said.

The current Hurricane Middle School, which sits on Midland Trail, has been around since the 1950’s, with the eighth grade hall and gymnasium being a part of the original structure.

The potential new school is slated to be built on a 25-27-acre property adjacent to Hurricane High School. The land, which was previously known as the “Henderson Property,” is owned by the Putnam County Board of Education.

Hudson says this is a prime opportunity for students.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the location, what it could mean for the community, as well, for what we believe, will be a reduction in traffic in the area with designated bus loops and parent drop-offs, so just a tremendous opportunity for the students,” Hudson said.

In order for the school to be built, the School Building Authority will have to announce funding of $25 million of the school’s $64.6 million price tag. Hudson will present the project for the school to the SBA before November ends, before they then announce funding in December.

The SBA previously approved the financial plan for the project in July. Hudson says if the funding would be a huge step.

“To get half of money provided by the state is just an incredible opportunity,” Hudson said. “The next steps are presentation and then looking forward to being funded in December at the School Building Authority meeting.

Hudson says the Putnam County Board of Education had a good vision, and the community support has been boundless throughout the process.

“What a great community support for the schools in Putnam County, and that’s one of the very reasons that Putnam County is one of the top school districts in West Virginia,” Hudson said. “They had the highest test scores in the state for the last three years. It’s because everyone coming together. It’s because the vision of the board of education and designing this bond so that all of our tenants areas within the county would get something from the bond that was needed.”

Hudson also says the support for the project has gone further than just those with immediate ties to Hurricane Middle School.

“For school communities to continue to continue to support a school system says a great bit. Not just the school communities, their families, the educators, the employees of Putnam County Schools, but also the businesses. It’s just so great to see so many businesses so supportive of the schools and continue to be supportive,” Hudson said.

“It’s a great place to live in West Virginia and this is just a testament to the people who do live here and work here that want great things,” Hudson said.