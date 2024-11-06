CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission says it will consider a settlement reached between PSC Staff and West Virginia American Water Company on the utility’s 2025 Distribution System Improvement Charge.

A evidentiary hearing on a proposed increase of that annual surcharge was originally set for Wednesday but was cancelled because of the proposed settlement.

Details of the joint stipulation agreement have not been announced.

The PSC said the proposed deal was reached Monday.

“The Commission will consider the terms of the joint stipulation and the direct and rebuttal written testimony filed by WVAWC, CAD, and Staff and will endeavor to render a decision in this matter as soon as possible,” the PSC said.

West Virginia American filed for the surcharge in June hoping for the increase in bills to take place in January 2025. It’s asking for approximately $41 million in planned improvements to be covered.

The utility said it plans to spend $23.4 million for water mains, $1 million for fire hydrants, $5 million for service replacements, $8.2 million for meters, and $3 million for Armstrong PSD post-acquisition investment for a total water DSIC investment of $40.7 million.

“The $40.7 million of DSIC investment is projected to be placed into service between January 2025 and December 2025,” the water company said.