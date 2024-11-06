WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man is facing charges or murder and arson after home burned down in Wayne County, killing a man.

Daryl Riggs, 19, is charged with second-degree murder and arson in connection to an incident on October 28 on Mill Creek Road in Fort Gay.

Last Wednesday, Riggs made a confession in regards to the death of Robert Estep, 65.

Riggs allegedly burned down the home on Mill Creek Road after getting into an altercation with Estep.

Riggs allegedly told officers that the deadly incident was a “drug deal gone bad,” as Estep pulled out a knife before Riggs kicked it out of his hand. Riggs admitted to then slicing Estep three or four times in the abdominal area before leaving the premises.

After leaving, Riggs returned and set the back porch on fire, which caused the entire home to go up in the blaze with Estep inside.