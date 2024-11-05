CHARLESTON ,W.Va. — Crews are currently responding to several brush fires across Central West Virginia.

So far, significant brush fires have been reported in Boone, Lincoln and Wayne counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fire in Boone County was reported along Big Ugly Creek Road.

Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say there is also a fairly significant brush fire burning near Little Harts Creek Road that may have started a couple of days prior, but was reported Tuesday. They said five different volunteer fire departments are currently on the scene as well as the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

In Wayne County, dispatchers say a fire is burning in the area of Long Run Road off of Mill Creek Road in Fort Gay.

They said they have also received reports of other fires burning in Wayne County Monday night.

Fire crews are on the scene at all reported locations.

Governor Jim Justice issued a statewide burning ban Monday in response to ongoing dry weather, low water levels and increased fire activity.