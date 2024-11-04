CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council members approved a resolution called the “Citizen Appreciation Parking,” which will waive hourly parking fees for metered, on-street spaces on Saturdays during the holiday shopping season.

The resolution will apply on November 23, November 30, December 7, December 14, December 21, and December 28.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says this will improve accessibility for shoppers in the Capital City during the holidays.

“With the holidays right around the corner, we expect to see more folks in our shops and restaurants, and attending local events, “Goodwin said. “By offering more free parking options on Saturdays we make it easier for folks to support our local businesses.”

Shoppers in Charleston can also park in city-owned garages for free on weekends.