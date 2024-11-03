CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Another position on the voting ballot this year for Kanawha County residents is county Commissioner.

Chris Walters and Natalie Tennant are the ones vying for the spot.

Walters stated that he wants to make the county more family friendly and provide more things for the youth.

“We are the largest county with the most senators and delegates, the most representation, we’re financially viable yet we have nothing for families. We need to make this a family destination,” Walters said.

He said that he found this out because he has gone out, talked to high school students and has asked them what they do for fun.

“They kind of look at me, and they say there is really nothing to do in Kanawha County,” Walters said. “You know when i was a kid I at least had the mall to be dropped off at, parents would give me 20 bucks to be at the mall. Walk over and see a movie at Park Place, that was fun for me and walking through all of the stores. They don’t even have that these days. So really has kind of shaped my message, talking to the residents of the county.”

He talked about the commission being all about tourism, economic development and running an efficient office with the people’s money, and he said that he was excited about becoming someone who speaks for the community.

“That’s something I’m really excited about, because I love Kanawha County and I get to go out and be an ambassador for our county, to bring people off of the interstate into our streets for them to be able to see what we have to offer. I want to create some exciting things here that they can really fall in love with,” Walters said.

And for Natalie Tennant she has also been going to the communities.

“I pride myself in getting out around the county and into communities, whether it’s a community hotdog sell, or a dinner or a meeting,” Tennant said. “That’s where I’m hearing from the residents of Kanawha County.”

She also said that she could feel the excitement from community members when they say that they know her and are going to vote for her.

If she were elected commissioner, she said that her main concerns are going to be about economic growth.

“When we talk about economic development, or the economy policy, it encompasses several different things, whether it’s getting water to an area that then can become a place of a destination or the internet certainly is a concern and a priority,” Tennant said.

She also highlighted that getting jobs and affordable childcare was among the residents’ concerns.

She has been able to make a campaign based off of the things that communities have told her, and she believes that she can bring great ideas to the commission.

“For supporting the ideas that I have too, it’s that collaboration,” Tennant said. “And that’s what I’ve done as secretary of state for eight years I certainly brought innovative and efficient and money saving ideas and solutions, and I’ll do the same as county commissioner.”

Residents can vote for either candidate on November 5th.