CHARLESTON, W.Va.—- Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney is one of the things residents in the county will be voting on this November election.

There are two candidates that are vying for the position; Lawyer John Mitchell Jr and Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak, both are Kanawha County natives. They both aim to make Kanawha County a safer place for families by getting awful criminals off of the street.

With the experience Mitchell has as a lawyer, he believes that will be enough for prosecutor.

“If you want somebody with 40 years of prime experience, and somebody who wants to do a darn good job to make Kanawha County a better place, I’m your man,” Mitchell said.

He wants someone who is sincere, while also being able to make the county and better and safer.

“And the most vital role is of course, anytime a crime is committed, he is the one that brings the charges forward, he is the one that presents it to the court, he is the one that takes the role of representing the role of West Virginia, in this case getting a conviction,” Mitchell said.

Debra Rusnak said that she’s running for prosecuting because that’s where she found her calling after wanting to practice civil law.

“I went to work for Judge Stucky out of law school and I was offered a job by Chuck Miller, my former boss here at the prosecutor’s office and when I got here, I feel in love with the work, I feel in love with the ability to help and to be able to make a difference in my community,” Rusnak said.

She said it would be an honor to be prosecutor so she can make a difference.

“So, it’s an honor to be able to stand in this seat for now obviously but also to be able to have the opportunity like I said before to make the difference to hold people accountable that need to be held accountable and protect the people in our society that need to be protected,” Rusnak said.

And she says that she will take the job seriously because it’s important.

“It’s a very important job, it’s a job that requires integrity, a job that requires you to do the right thing even if no one is watching.” Rusnak said.

And one thing that sets her apart from Mitchell is her leadership skills.

“I am a born leader, and I am blessed with an office full of people that want to follow me, because they want to make the same differences that I want to make,” Rusnak said.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote on November 5th.