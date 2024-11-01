CHALESTON, W.Va.— After a traffic staff, police were able to seize marijuana and a gun from a vehicle with three occupants.

On Thursday, Trooper A.A. Toler went out on a routine road patrol on Randolph Street in Charleston. Toler observed an orange Mitsubishi Mirage that had expired registration, and he initiated a traffic stop.

After detecting a strong odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle a brief investigation was done. Toler was able to seize a substantial amount marijuana and gun.

There were three people who were processed and released on Personal Recognizance by a Kanawha County Magistrate.

Richard Wilmore, 32, of Charleston was charged with possession with the intent to deliver. Kimberly Barker, 43, of Dunbar was charged with possession of marijuana and Cory Lucas, 34, of Dunbar was arrested on warrants for possession with intent to deliver.

The investigation is ongoing.