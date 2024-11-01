FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — An Indiana man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the kidnapping and murder of a Fayette County woman.

The Prosecuting Attorney in Fayette County announced Thursday that Andres Torres, Jr., 29 of Goshen, Indiana was convicted for the February 16, 2023 first-degree murder, kidnapping, and first-degree robbery and conspiracy of Fayette County resident Michelle Smith, who lived near Robson, West Virginia.

This follows a three-day trial that was had before Fayette County Circuit Judge Paul Blake.

In reaching a verdict to the first-degree murder charge, the jury made no recommendation of mercy, meaning Torres will never be eligible for parole and will be in prison for the remainder of his life.

Full details of the crimes are being withheld at this time due to the accomplice and co-defendant of Torres in the case, Amanda Soultz having yet to go to trial on the pending charges.

West Virginia State Police investigated the case.