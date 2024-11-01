SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The strike involving 77 union machinists at Dow Chemical/Union Carbide in South Charleston is over.

Members of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 598 accepted the deal Thursday evening.

The new contract ends a 10-day strike.

“Congratulations to the membership of IAM Local 598 for standing strong for the contract they deserve,” IAM District 54 President T. Dean Wright Jr. said in a news release. “Thanks to their solidarity, we have won a victory for our members, their families and the entire community. I would like to thank the District 54 staff, Local 598 officers, our members and their families, the South Charleston community, and International President Brian Bryant for all of their support.”

The agreement includes:

–pay raises ranging from 15.91% up to 20.28% over the life of the agreement

–15% of total yearly salary contribution to 401(k) savings plan

–changes in job security language

–paid family illness leave

–annual contributions to child care

Other unions, members of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, rallied with the striking (IAM) members on Monday along MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

“Machinists are a part of the AFL-CIO so they simply reached out and said hey would you help us get people out, we want to hold a rally, get the media there so we can educate the public on what’s going on,” Sword said. “And also energize and motivate our members going into negotiations later this week.”

Also there to support the rally was President of the Ohio State Council of Machinists Regina Wright, who said that the council stands with them.

“We stand in solidarity with our members as they fight for a contract that reflects the true worth of their hard work and their commitment to this company,” Wright said.