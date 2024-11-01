CHARLESTON, W.Va.—- The daycare teacher accused of spitting on one child and hitting two others has waived her preliminary hearing.

Amber Seiler, 29, of Poca appeared in court on Friday afternoon. Seiler has been charged with two battery counts, one count of assault and battery of a disabled child, which is a felony.

Before her preliminary hearing, mothers and grandparents of the children in the lawsuit that has been filed against Seiler gathered outside the Kanawha County Magistrate courthouse to protest the prospect of Seiler’s bond being lowered.

Michael Cary, the attorney who has filed the suits, said that all of the families are united in fighting for these kids.

“Her actions were egregious, and they were against our most vulnerable children,” Cary said. “We are here standing together, united with the commitment to justice.”

Brittney Anderson, a mother of a son who went to the daycare center in Cross Lanes, said that the situation has been awful because you never know it’s going to happen.

“It’s a nightmare, it’s basically what it is, it’s a nightmare that it’s real,” Anderson said. “You never think it’s going to happen to you or your child.”

Anderson also said that she wants justice for the kids because it’s been hard to look for other places.

“It’s just needs justice, they need to stop, we need to know that our kids are okay because I’m scared to put my kids anywhere else,” Anderson said.

Bethany Bird, another mom whose kid went to the daycare center, said that the protest was because she wants justice for the kids as well.

“We just want to make sure she’s not going to get a lower bond that she’s able to afford to get out, we like her to stay where she is,” Bird said. “So were out just protesting that and making sure that they go through with these charges, and we get justice.”

Previously the lawsuit had only 11 families who were suing, but on Friday they announced two more families are filing suits against Seiler. And since she waived her preliminary hearing, the case will go to a grand jury.