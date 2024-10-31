CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston has made two official agreements welcoming in students from different campuses.

UC and the Mongolian University of Science and Technology (MUST) made an agreement earlier in the week allowing MUST students to study at UC’s Charleston campus. In addition, UC and Southern WV Community & Technical College have come together for a partnership that enables students in Southern’s programs to transfer to UC to continue their education.

A six-person delegation from MUST and the Mongolian Embassy toured the UC campus and signed the agreement that will allow MUST students to complete their final year of their MUST degree at UC and get a business certificate from UC. In addition, students can then enroll in a UC Master of Business Administration or Master of Science and Data Analysis degree.

For Southern WV Community & Technical College, students that have earned an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree will now be able to quickly and efficiently transfer their credits into bachelor’s and master’s degree programs at UC. Southern WV Community & Technical College students will also be given access to career services, academic advising, and other student organizations once arriving at UC.

UC President Dr. Martin Roth said in a statement that the agreement will lead to better access for higher education.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Southern West Virginia Community College,” Roth said. “By joining forces, we can provide greater access to higher education and enable students to build on their foundational learning. We believe this articulation agreement will empower students to achieve their academic and professional aspirations.”

Both UC and Southern WV Community & Technical College have committed to hosting informational sessions and workshops to help students navigate the transfer process.