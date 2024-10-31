CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A dog survived a Charleston house fire early Thursday morning.

Charleston firefighters responded to a blaze in the 1200 block of West Washington Street at about 3:30 a.m. An abandoned house had caught on fire and the flames spread to an occupied residence.

Those inside were able to get out along with two dogs but another dog was unaccounted for.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze they went searching through the house and the dog was alive huddled in a corner.

WCHS-TV videoed the rescue. The dog appeared to be fine and ran to a neighbors house after a firefighter carried it outside.

Both houses were destroyed in the blaze.

Photo courtesy WCHS-TV