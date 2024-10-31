CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Charleston residents have been arrested following an investigation that saw gun charges and multiple pounds of fentanyl within feet of an elementary school.

Kristina Clark, 36, is charged with manufacturing or possessing drugs with the intent to deliver. As a result of a lengthy investigation by the Charleston Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit, it was determined Clark had over eight pounds worth of prepackaged fentanyl in her home on Grant Street within the area of Mary C. Snow Elemenary School on Charleston’s West Side.

A criminal complaint shows a detective search warrant was executed at the home that was within 300 feet of the school. The fentanyl was located in Clark’s bedroom.

Police also found six firearms, $6,000 in cash and more packaged drugs when executing the search.

Clark was arrested on Tuesday and jailed on a $10,000 cash-only bond. Clark’s bond was posted on Wednesday, and she has since been released.

As part of the same investigation, Jeffery Kelly, Jr., 38, was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Kelly was a convicted felon who was convicted on felony drug charges in 2012, 2016, and 2018. Kelly had also knowingly possessed a Smith and Wesson SD9.

The newest charge against Kelly will now be sent to circuit court to be considered by a grand jury.

Clark’s preliminary hearing is set for Monday.