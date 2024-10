CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty.

William Robert Selbe, 25, was arraigned in Kanawha County Circuit Court Thursday.

Selbe was charged with the murder of Nicholas Hodge, 35, on June 19. Selbe allegedly stabbed Hodge twice after a physical altercation on June 13 near the GoMart in Kanawha City.

Selbe’s pre-trial is scheduled for February 5, 2025. The trial is scheduled for February 10.