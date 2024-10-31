CHARLESTON, W.Va.— U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito cast her vote early on Thursday in downtown Charleston.

“Early voting I like to do, it’s so convenient, we’re down here at the Kanawha County Clerk’s office, it’s been a banner two weeks, you can vote all the way through Saturday till 5:00,” Captio said. “That way I know I’m getting my vote in, and I can rest easier on election day. And I think we’re going to have a good turnout, that’s the important thing, more people voting.”

And in Kanawha County and throughout the state, voting numbers have been reaching a new high and Capito says early voting has helped plus it’s a presidential election.

“I think early voting has become much more accepted and much more desired way to vote, so I expect those numbers to go up,” Capito said. “I think the presidential race is probably driving this.”

And she thinks that West Virginians will vote for their pocket because of all of the inflation that we’ve seen the past couple of years.

Aside from early voting she also talked about the senate race in West Virginia, where she believes that Governor Jim Justice will do a great job as a senator.

“I think Jim Justice will find the senate where he can really spread his wings in a lot of different areas than he hasn’t as governor,” Captio said. “It is a little bit harder for governor to come to the senate because there used to being one and one instead of one and 100, so he’ll have a little adjustment with that I think, but I think overall I expect him to be the active senator that he has been as a governor.”

And she said that whoever has the majority in the senate is important and she believes that republicans have the chance to take over.

“Well, I think whoever has control of the senate is important,” Capito said. “The democrats have had control for the last several years and they control the agenda, and they hold the chairmanship of different committees. So, I’m very hopeful that the republicans will take the majority, it’s important because it will retain the filibuster which will prevent any kind of enlarging of the supreme court.”