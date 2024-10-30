HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The former Appalachian Power building in Huntington will soon be converted into a new data center for Alpha Technologies.

Alpha Technologies announced Thursday that $10 million will be invested into a 60,000 square-foot headquarter building on Sixth Avenue.

According to a news release, the center will help bring high-speed fiber internet and give customers a choice of internet providers.

Alpha Technologies’ operations are rooted in South Carolina. They host data services for governments, businesses, healthcare providers, and more.

Construction of the data center is expected to begin early in 2025. The new location is expected to employ around 30 people.