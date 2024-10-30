KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Children across Kanawha County will get the chance to trick-or-treat on the actual holiday of Halloween on Thursday, and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. John Lester says that will likely make for a safer environment.

“It’s not very often that we actually get to have trick-or-treat on actual Halloween, but this year, with it falling on Thursday, we had a meeting back in the summer with the county commission, and everyone agreed that, being a weekday, it’d probably be a safer time to have it than having our kids out when it falls on a weekend and there’s a lot more mischief and things going on,” Lester said.

Trick-or-treat in the county will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Lester says those driving in neighborhoods need to be aware of their surroundings once the sun goes down.

“There’s going to be a lot of families, a lot of kids, even now, there’s a lot of people that bring their pets out with them when they go walking neighborhoods and streets. You are going to see a lot more out,” Lester said. “We’re going from light to dark, so make sure you’re getting your headlights on early, that you’re being extra cautious, you’re doing the speed limit, you’re giving pedestrians room, you’re always looking out for somebody that may be running across the street or darting. You always want to be prepared for the unknown.”

Lester also says parents need to make sure they are familiar and comfortable with the specific neighborhoods their children will be in.

“Always visit the neighborhoods that you’re familiar with, that are safe neighborhoods, that your children are well lit so that way they can be seen,” Lester said.

To help control the Halloween environment and help put parents and guardians at ease, Lester says there will be a law enforcement presence throughout the county.

“There is going to be some extra deputies out. Our regular road patrol deputies are going to be patrolling neighborhoods, so you’re going to see a lot more officers present,” Lester said. “I know a lot of the officers in the towns, the specific unincorporated towns and the incorporated towns in the east and the western end of the county, you’re probably going to see a lot of patrol officers there as well.”

Lester finished by saying parents have a responsibility to keep their eyes on their children as they move through the evening.

“Always have your kids in sight,” Lester said. “Help them across the street. Don’t let them wander off alone or be running around or crossing the streets by themselves. Try to keep a good visual on them when they’re going up and knocking on doors or be with them.”