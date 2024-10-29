CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Mountain State’s first comprehensive orthopedic hospital is being welcomed to the Charleston community.

Healthcare officials among local leaders gathered at WVU Medicine Thomas Hospital’s Saint Francis campus Tuesday for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newly renovated, multimillion orthopedic hospital.

The first-of-its-kind hospital in the state will provide expanded inpatient and outpatient services, physical and occupational therapy, and skilled nursing all under one roof.

President and CEO of Thomas Hospitals Greg Rosencrance said this meets a major need for the community and the state.

“It’s a very exciting day, it’s a needed opportunity for our state and our patients so we can care for our patients closer to home,” Rosencrance said.

Tuesday’s event was attended by Thomas Hospital officials and members of the orthopedic team, as well as dignitaries such as President and CEO of WVU Health Systems Albert Wright, WVU President Gordon Gee, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

Wright said, speaking to the large crowd gathered for the event, that they saw St. Francis already had the capabilities of being transformed into the state-of-the-art orthopedic center, and this transformation will only enhance the hospitals’ potential even more.

“To the imagining, to the surgical capabilities, to the ability to stay overnight, the ability to stay long-term in these skilled nursing facilities, the ability to have rehab in one comprehensive orthopedic center of excellence,” Wright said.

The entire renovation project took 18 months to complete. A soft opening of the renovated surgical area was held in January, marking the first phase of the project.

Wright said when WVU Medicine came together with Thomas Hospitals, St. Francis had become a distressed asset taken over by time, and they then began the brainstorming process on what to do with it.

He said they kept coming back to the idea of creating an orthopedic center, because it was already an established branch of medicine they excelled in.

“We have a great history of orthopedics at Thomas Hospitals, we have great orthopedic surgeons and a great program to build off of, you always want to build off of your great infrastructure,” said Wright.

Dr. Joeseph Prud’homme was introduced as the new executive director of Orthopedic Surgery for the hospital. He is expected to begin his new role in 2025.

Rosencrance said again, the new hospital addresses the increased need for specialty orthopedic procedures for patients in area.

“It’s a one-stop-shop, it’s important because patients can come and get any type of orthopedic care they may need without having to travel long distances,” said Rosencrance.

Before passing away in March, Dr. Clark Adkins, executive director of Orthopedic Surgery for WVU Medicine played a critical role in the development of the project.

It was announced at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting that a surgical suite at the hospital will be dedicated to Dr. Adkins as well as a memorial wall honoring his efforts and work.